Agilent Announces New Spectrum Analyzer



Agilent Technologies has announced the addition of a new handheld spectrum analyzer to the company’s product line. The N9342C has a measurement range of from 100 kHz to 7 GHz and is designed for use in RF installation, maintenance and surveillance applications.



“Specifically designed for the field, the N9342C HSA is extremely easy to use and brings RF field test efficiency to a new level,” said Brian LeMay, general manager of Agilent’s Chengdu Instruments Division.



The instrument includes a built-in GPS receiver and antenna for precise location determination and also has a power connector for use with an Agilent active RF probe for making in-circuit measurements. Available options include a 7 GHz tracking generator, a spectrum monitor with spectrographic record and playback functionality, a data “sanitation” feature for security purposes, and a directional antenna for use in tracking down interference sources.



