Agile Remote Cameras' Products Now Part Of MRMC

SURREY, UK—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, has announced that it has acquired the rights to manufacture and distribute products from Agile Remote Cameras, the Winchester-based manufacturer of the highly-regarded ARC360 PTZ and ARC360 Lite PTZ camera systems.

The ARC360 range is based around the Sony Exmor sensor. Designed for operation in even the most extreme environments, the cameras have been built with upgradeable electronics, ensuring extended ROI, and have a proven pedigree in the live sport, natural history, and music environments.

MRMC will now manufacture the units on demand for Agile’s existing client base while the technology is ported into its own range, with the MRMC ARC360s expected to debut in Q1 next year. As well as the standard range of PTZ use cases, the company sees them taking on potentially significant roles as part of its expanding sports automation offering for broadcasters, Polymotion Player, as well as the Polymotion Chat automated camera tracking system.

“Agile Remote Cameras' weatherproofing and all round ruggedized ability, are incredible--there is nothing else quite like them on the market,” says Assaff Rawner, managing director, MRMC. “With demand for the intelligent automation of camera systems growing all the time, being able to offer our own specialist PTZ option for extreme conditions and the most demanding live events environments provides further peace of mind for customers and rental houses.”

“The deal marks an exciting way forward for Agile’s products, MRMC’s vision and cutting edge software is something we have admired for some time and we are very pleased to see the continued development of the products with the original team that wanted to develop a product made for customer’s exacting requirements” said Agile’s owner and managing director Louise Hague.