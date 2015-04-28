Agenda Releases for Annual ATSC Gathering in D.C.

WASHINGTON— Agendas for both the upcoming ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp on May 13 and the ATSC Broadcast Television Conference on May 14 have now been released. Registration for both events is now open at ATSC.org.



ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp The ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp on Wednesday, May 13 includes sessions on the architecture of the sweeping overhaul of the broadcast TV standard, including overviews of the Physical Layer, Protocols and Management Layer Security Layer, and Applications and Presentation Layer. Specialist groups will report on progress made on common system elements, modulation, coding, waveform, service delivery and synchronization, personalization, interactivity, advanced emergency alerting, and various video and audio services.



Under the banner “Tune In to the Future,” the 2015 ATSC Broadcast Television Conference on May 14 will feature a broadcast executive roundtable addressing strategic business issues surrounding the incentive auction and the future of broadcast television, as well as presentations on the status of ATSC 3.0, industry research reports, sponsor company demonstrations, and presentation of the prestigious Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor award.



The centerpiece of the program, “The Future of Television” Super Panel, moderated by Former FCC Chairman Richard E. Wiley, will bring together industry leaders for a lively dialogue on the future of television as the industry adapts to changing consumer tastes, new expectations and evolving technology.



Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Welcome Remarks

Mark Richer, ATSC

Glenn Reitmeier, NBCUniversal



“The Future of Television: What Does Research Tell Us?

Moderator: Brett Jenkins, Media General

Will Law, Akamai Technologies

Steve Koenig, Consumer Electronics Association

Laura Clark , Frank N. Magid Associates



“ATSC 3.0: More than a Toaster with Pictures”

Lynn Claudy, National Association of Broadcasters



Broadcast Executive Roundtable:

Business Issues Surrounding the Incentive Auction and the Future of Television”

Moderator: Deborah McAdams, NewBay Media

Erik Moreno, Fox Networks Group

Anne Schelle, Pearl TV

Lonna Thompson, Association of Public Television Stations

Jimmy Goodmon, Capitol Broadcasting Company



Lechner Award Presentation

Mark Richer, ATSC

Glenn Reitmeier, NBCUniversal



“Super Panel” Industry Leadership Roundtable:“The Future of Television”

Moderator: Richard Wiley, Wiley Rein LLP

Gary Shapiro, Consumer Electronics Association

Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters

Michael Powell, National Cable & Telecommunications Association



“Road Map toTomorrow’sTV”

Rich Chernock, Triveni Digital

Jay Adrick, GatesAir



Closing Remarks

Mark Richer, ATSC



