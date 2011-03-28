Agama enhances DTV Monitoring Solution

Swedish video quality assurance specialist Agama Technologies unveiled Version 4.0 of its DTV Monitoring Solution for cable, DTH and IPTV operators at the IP&TV World Forum last week. The main additions in v4.0 are a new GUI and major improvement to both openness and scalability. The Agama DTV Monitoring Solution is a modular, end-to-end quality assurance solution for cable, IPTV and DTH operators, with tailored components for headend, delivery network and in-home monitoring, providing both real-time and historical information about service quality down to individual subscribers.

Agama has increased the number of third-party operational management and diagnostics tools it can support and created a new open API infrastructure for incorporating new tools into its Embedded Monitoring solution for last-mile and in-home service monitoring. This introduces the potential for communicating with set-top boxes, residential gateways and DSL modems through a wide range of protocols, including SNMP, TR-069 and proprietary mechanisms.

Scalability and performance of the Embedded Monitoring solution are also enhanced, along with an increase in overall capacity.