Advanced Completes Studio Upgrade for Jacksonville CBS Affiliate

TORONTO—The number one goal for WJAX TV, Jacksonville, Fla.’s CBS affiliate, in its production studio renovation was to fill nearly every area of the set with a video display. Advanced, an audio, video and digital signage integrator, took on the challenge and brought more than 40 displays by NEC, HyperPixel and LG to the redesigned studio.

One of the key parts of the renovation was the integration of a custom HyperPixel 1.5mm LED display into the primary anchor desk. The HyperPixel display was custom-configured to work in portrait mode, which made it compatible with the horizontal shape of the desk. The custom configuration also included special framing and mounting components.

Other displays added to the studio include the central 9x3 panel videowall and flanking 2x4 panel monitors with NEC’s ultra-thin bezel LCD displays, offering adaptability in the broadcast environment, including fine color adjusting.

Advanced also handled the signal processing system. For this, Advanced used TVOne to integrate 12 different connectors into the production staff’s own switcher, enabling them to send 12 signals to various monitors.

WJAX TV’s new set was finished prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma in September.