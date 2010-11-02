Adobe Systems releases AIR 2.5 software for TVs, tablets, smart phones, desktops

Adobe Systems has released Adobe AIR 2.5 software for TVs, tablets, smart phones and desktop operating systems. With AIR 2.5, developers can create code once and then leverage it across devices and platforms. Supported mobile operating systems include Blackberry Tablet OS, Android and iOS, and Windows, Macintosh and Linux for desktops. TV manufacturers that plan to integrate support for Adobe AIR 2.5 include Samsung with its Smart TVs. Acer HTC, Motorola, RIM and Samsung plan to ship the runtime preinstalled on devices including tablets and smart phones in 2010 and into 2011. Within AIR, tools for development include Adobe Flash, Professional CS5, Adobe Flash Builder and Flex as well as support for geolocation, accelerometer, camera, video, microphone, multitouch and gestures. Broadcom, Intel, NVIDIA, ST Microelectronics, Trident, Texas Instrument and Qualcomm are among the major chipmakers that support hardware acceleration for Adobe AIR.

At the same time as this release, Adobe also introduced its Adobe InMarket, a service that allows developers to distribute and sell apps across different device types on app stores. InMarket operates seamlessly in the device background, so consumers can download directly from any given storefront. Developers receive 70 percent of sales revenues; Adobe and its partners handle credit card processing, hosting and marketing. Developers must register at the InMarket portal and then can build and test apps using the InMarket SDK.