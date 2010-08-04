Abit helps NRK transition to HD

Following the broadcast of the Winter Olympics in HD on its NRK1 channel, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK has contracted Abit to upgrade its automation system. The software upgrade to Abit’s Present-it automation system will enable channels NRK2 and NRK3 to transmit in HD.

The Abit system, which controls all three NRK channels, will now be upgraded to interface with various devices needed to manage the HD workflow, including the Snell Alchemist converters and Masterpiece HD switcher. Following the system upgrade, material in both HD and SD will be converted to the correct format for all three channels in the transmission path.