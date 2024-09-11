AdImpact: ABC Presidential Debate Averages 15.3M Viewers

Initial figures from AdImpact indicate that last night’s ABC Presidential Debate averaged 15.3 million viewers, rising to a peak of 17.4 million at 10 pm ET.

That makes the Sept. 10 debate audience is more than twice as large as the viewing levels of the first debate between Trump and Biden, which averaged 7.3 million viewers, with a peak of 10.5 million viewers according to AdImpact.

Nielsen and CNN, however, eventually reported that 51.27 million people watched the first debate across all platforms and networks, indicating that the numbers will grow when more complete data is available.

Traditional linear television commanded 51.4% of the total audience, while other streaming platforms had 33.1% of the viewership. YouTube and YouTube TV captured 15.5% of the total audience, AdImpact reported.

ABC News and Nielsen have not yet released their figures for the debate, which was hosted by ABC and simulcast on a number of other networks and platforms.

In analyzing the streaming versus linear TV viewing, it's important to remember that AdImpact said that "the distinction between linear and non-linear content is based on whether it's viewed via a set-top box, direct cable connection, or antenna (linear) or through a TV native app or OTT streaming device (non-linear)."

The data was collected through AdImpact's Advanced TV panel of monitored Smart TVs, totaling 23 million TVs. This data includes viewing patterns and devices tracked using automated content recognition technology.