ABC Bringing Localish Digital Brand Lifestyle to Broadcast TV

Will be available to eight markets starting Feb. 17.

BURBANK, Calif.—Localish is ready for its broadcast TV debut, as ABC Owned Television Stations has announced that the digital-native brand will be coming to TV stations starting Feb. 17.

As part of a rebranding of ABC’s Live Well Network, Localish will appear on the digital subchannels in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Fresno, Calif.

Localish began in 2018 as a digital-first national lifestyle brand that offered locally sourced, yet nationally relevant stories, per ABC. In its new TV format, Localish will expand its short-form series of local storytelling into long-form programming. It has announced 10 series that will comprise its initial programming slate.

In addition to its broadcast presence, Localish will continue to debut stories on localish.com, ABC digital platforms and social media platforms.

“The resonance of Localish’s storytelling has enabled us to forge connections with a new generation of viewers,” said Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations. “We’re excited to start this next chapter of the brand and give our viewers even more ways to live like a local.”

Here is a look at the initial programs that will be available on Localish: