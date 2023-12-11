92% of U.S. Households Have Home Internet Service

DURHAM, N.H.—New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) highlights just how ubiquitous internet service has become. The new LRG survey finds that that 92% of U.S. households get an Internet service at home, significantly up from 83% in 2018 and 76% in 2008.

Very notably, the survey also found that most of the connections could be considered higher-speed broadband and that consumers were generally satisfied with their service.

In terms of broadband, LRG reports that broadband accounts for 98% of households with an Internet service at home, and 90% of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81% in 2018 and 57% in 2008.

The research found that 60% of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 5% are not satisfied (1-3). Satisfaction with broadband is as high as in any year in the past decade, and compares to 53% who reported being very satisfied in 2018, and 59% in 2013.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,767 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2023. This is LRG’s twenty-first annual study on this topic.

“The percentage of households getting an Internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, reached an all-time high over the past year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “This year’s study found that 92% of households get an Internet service at home, an increase from 85% in pre-pandemic 2019. Broadband subscribers are generally content with their services, with 60% reporting that they are very satisfied overall, and 70% agreeing that their Internet service meets the needs of their household.”

Other important findings include: