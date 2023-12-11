92% of U.S. Households Have Home Internet Service
Broadband subs are generally happy with their service, according to a Leichtman Research Group survey
DURHAM, N.H.—New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) highlights just how ubiquitous internet service has become. The new LRG survey finds that that 92% of U.S. households get an Internet service at home, significantly up from 83% in 2018 and 76% in 2008.
Very notably, the survey also found that most of the connections could be considered higher-speed broadband and that consumers were generally satisfied with their service.
In terms of broadband, LRG reports that broadband accounts for 98% of households with an Internet service at home, and 90% of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81% in 2018 and 57% in 2008.
The research found that 60% of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 5% are not satisfied (1-3). Satisfaction with broadband is as high as in any year in the past decade, and compares to 53% who reported being very satisfied in 2018, and 59% in 2013.
These findings are based on a survey of 1,767 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2023. This is LRG’s twenty-first annual study on this topic.
“The percentage of households getting an Internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, reached an all-time high over the past year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “This year’s study found that 92% of households get an Internet service at home, an increase from 85% in pre-pandemic 2019. Broadband subscribers are generally content with their services, with 60% reporting that they are very satisfied overall, and 70% agreeing that their Internet service meets the needs of their household.”
Other important findings include:
- 70% of broadband subscribers agree (8-10) that their Internet service meets the needs of their household, while 5% disagree (1-3).
- 64% of broadband subscribers rate the quality of the speed of their Internet connection 8-10 (with 10 being excellent), higher than any year in the past decade, including 53% in 2018 and 58% in 2013. Just 3% rate speed 1-3 (with 1 being poor).
- 42% of broadband subscribers do not know the download speed of their service – compared to 59% in 2018.
- 22% of broadband subscribers report that their provider is the only one available in their area – compared to 27% in 2021 .
- 87% of households use at least one laptop or desktop computer, and 96% of this group get an Internet service at home.
- Those that do not use a laptop or desktop computer at home account for 64% of all that do not get an Internet service at home.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.