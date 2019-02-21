70 Percent of U.S. SVOD Households 'Stack' Streaming Subscriptions, Says Researcher

LONDON—Seven in 10 SVOD households in the United States subscribe to more than one service, finds new research from media analyst firm Ampere Analysis.

These households, which Ampere Analysis refers to as “stackers” and represent 71 percent of the total, more than double the 29 percent of households that subscribe to only one service, the firm found.

According to the research, 42 percent of U.S. stackers subscribe to three SVOD services, and in Q3 of 2018 those U.S. households stacking two SVOD services stood at 30 percent.

The research also found that the percentage of households subscribing to four or more SVOD services held steady at 23 percent.

On the other end of the continuum are U.S. households subscribing to one SVOD service. Among those households, dubbed “SVOD Solos” by Ampere Analysis, Netflix garnered 70 percent of subscribers, Amazon 20 percent and Hulu 5 percent.

Disney, which plans to launch its own streaming service in late 2019, will likely displace niche streaming services because of the high satisfaction U.S. consumers express regarding Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, says Toby Holleran, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis.