67.1M Viewers Tune into Harris-Trump Debate

NEW YORK—The ABC News Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump drew an estimated audience of 67.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The debate aired live on 17 television networks reported by Nielsen

The 67.1 million viewers was significantly greater than “CNN Presidential Debate” (51.266 million) in June between President Biden and Trump, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

Reported networks include: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Merit Street, Scripps News, Telemundo, Univision, BET, CNN, CNNe, FOX News Channel, FOX Business, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, PBS.

About 26.4 million viewers tuned into Disney and ABC’s linear and streaming platforms making the debate ABC’s most-viewed multiplatform program of the year

With 19 million total viewers on ABC, the debate the most-watched debate on any network in 16 years.

ABC News live on streaming and digital platforms, including Hulu, Disney+ and ABC Owned Television Stations, had 7.4 million viewers in early reporting, boosting the total multiplatform audiences to 26.4 million. The debate was also most-viewed live event by hours streamed on Disney+ in the U.S. to Date.

The debate ranked No. 1 in total viewers and adults 25-54 in each of ABC’s top 6 owned TV stations.

In terms of total viewing across all networks, the audience skewed older, with 41.3 million over the age the age of 55. Nielsen reported the following:

Persons 2+ (67,135,000, 21.2 rating)

Households (45,571,000, 36.2 rating)

Persons 18-34 (6,470,000, 9.0 rating)

Persons 35-54 (16,880,000, 20.6 rating)

Persons 55+ (41,349,000, 41.0 rating)

In terms of individual breakdowns by networks, Fox reported these final Nielsen figures, with Fox News being the top cable network and ABC toping the broadcasters: