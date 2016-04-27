5Qs About NAB 2016: George Hoover

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



George Hoover, chief technology officer, NEP, Pittsburgh SMPTE section chair, chairman of NAB’s Exhibitors Advisory Council:

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

G.H. First was in 1974, but there have been gaps, as best as my memory serves me about 35.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

G.H. Perhaps that the status quo technology-wise isn’t a bad thing rich now.

Equipment buyers expressed that interoperability with other manufacturers’ gear was a key product feature above all else.

There is no compelling reason, business or quality wise, for U.S. linear channels to invest in 4K distribution to the home at this time.

There may not be a real compelling reason for HDR, considering the compatibility issues with SDR displays.

If you are going to produce in 4K, growing interest in a 12 Gbps over coax connectivity without the I/P voodoo.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

G.H. AIMS gaining significant traction, Sony and Grass Valley Groups agreeing to work together on I/P connectivity.

The many ways people are trying to figure out how to make HDR work for home distribution, none compatible with the other

The 4K train left the station with only a handful of riders, not a popular destination right now.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

G.H. Not widespread for 4K to the home distribution, HDR or IP for live.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

G.H. Can’t really think of anything that should have, perhaps Sony SX in its day.