5Qs About NAB 2016: Craig Johnston

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Craig Johnston, TV Technology correspondent:

Q1. How many NAB Shows have you attended?

C.J. 33 in a row, from 1983 on.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

C.J. ATSC 3.0, IP infrastructure, HDR.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

C.J. I think ATSC 3.0 was the over-arching theme of this NAB, with lots of sessions and lots of buzz. Many new products had IP connectivity as a feature. Where 4G may not be delivered from cable or satellite companies for some time to come, HDR can be delivered via these pipelines, and it the difference it will make to the home viewer will kick of another round of viewers wanting to get the same great pictures their neighbors are getting.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

C.J. All.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

C.J. Mobile TV.