4KTV Shipments Break Monthly Record

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – 4KTVs are breaking new ground, as IHS Inc. reports that April 2015 saw shipments of 4KTV panels hit an all-time high of more than 3 million units, which made up 14 percent of the global market. The company also reports that one in five TV panels expected to ship in 2016 should be 4K TV panels.

“Prices for 4KTV panels continued to decline in 2014 and early this year, causing a rise in their adoption,” said Linda Lin, IHS Technology’s senior analyst. “Most global TV brands have now launched 4K UHD products and are introducing more 4K models in their television offerings.”

According to Lin, LG Display and Samsung Display have become the largest global manufacturers of 4K displays.

You can find the original report here.