3D Coverage of Wimbledon Championships



This year’s Wimbledon Championship tennis finals will be captured in 3DTV, with presentation of the event being offered both in 3D-equipped theaters throughout the world and also by the BBC, which will be providing the coverage to other global broadcasters.



Sony is working in concert with The All England Lawn Tennis CLUB (AELTC) to make the event possible, and will be handling the theatrical distribution through the company’s theatrical distribution partners, SuperVision Media.



“We are delighted to be working with The All England Lawn Tennis Club to bring such a high profile sporting event to consumers around the world in 3D,” said Fujio Nishida, president of Sony Europe. “Watching tennis in high-definition 3D is a stunning experience, bringing the speed of the action and the emotions of the occasion to life; it is as close to the atmosphere and excitement of Centre Court as actually being there. With the Live 3D Wimbledon experience available in hundreds of 3D cinemas across the world, many more people will be able to enjoy one of the world’s most iconic sporting events as though they were actually at Wimbledon.”



Coverage of the men’s singles semi-finals and the ladies’ and men’s singles finals will be made available in 3D.



This 2011 Wimbledon Championship runs from June 20 through July 3.



