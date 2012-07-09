3D Closed Captioning Among New CEA Standards

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association announced five new standards this week: Accessibility, wireless charging, component video interfaces and two covering elements of 3D video. The organization also released a technical report on TV picture brightness.



“The release of these standards follows the very successful CEA Technology & Standards Forum in Dallas,” said Brian Markwalter, senior vice president, research and standards, CEA.



The new standards are:

ANSI/CEA-2041, Standard for a Round Tactile Indicator, defines a round, raised nib that visually impaired people can use to identify the buttons on a remote control. It was recently approved as an American National Standard.



CEA-708.1, Digital Television Closed Captioning: 3D Extensions, describes how to send closed-captioning information for 3D video.



CEA-2038, Command-Driven Analog IR-Synchronized Active Eyewear, describes how to control active 3D glasses worn by viewers using an infrared signal sent by a TV set. This enables viewers to continue wearing glasses as content switches from 2D to 3D mode, and also enables two viewers to see two different images, which might be desirable in video gaming.



CEA-2042.1-A, Wireless Power Glossary of Terms, defines terminology used to describe wireless charging systems. These systems enable charging of devices by simply setting them on a flat charging surface.



CEA-805-D-1, Data Services on the Component Video Interfaces, provides important clarifications about how digital bits need to be transmitted in a CEA-805-D component video signal.



The technical report, CEA-TR-1, Home Illumination Study, details results of a comprehensive study of ambient light levels in typical television viewing locations. This information is useful for determining how bright a television picture needs to be to provide a satisfactory viewing experience. Brightness has a direct impact on the energy consumption of the television. This study was conducted in cooperation with the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association. The CEA standards are available from Techstreet.



