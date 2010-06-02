'Avatar' retains Lead in Blu-ray Top 1o



"Avatar" continued its expected run in leading the Blu-ray (and standard DVD) Top 10 titles sales chart for the third week of May, as some newly released titles grabbed positions in their first outing.



"Valentine's Day" secured the runner-up spot, with the Matt Damon-Morgan Freeman vehicle "Invictus" took third. The first two "Toy Story" films continued in the Top 10, on the eve of the June release of "Toy Story 3" in 3D and IMAX.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending May 23, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Avatar "(20th Century Fox) "Valentine's Day" (Warner Bros.) "Invictus" (Warner Bros.) "Legion" (Sony Pictures) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Edge of Darkness" (Warner Bros.) "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bros.) "The Spy Next Door" (Lionsgate) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "Iron Man" (Paramount)