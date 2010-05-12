'Avatar' continues to lead Blu-ray Top 10
In what could be a weeks-long trend, "Avatar" continues to lead in title sales in the Blu-ray (and DVD) Top 10 for the second week, with new entry "It's Complicated" — a romantic comedy where the three leads are all older than 50 — coming in at the runner-up slot.
Two Robert Downey, Jr. films — "Sherlock Holmes" and "Iron Man" — made the list in the fourth, and seventh, slot, respectively. And oddly, the Blu-ray title leader in sales until "Avatar" came along, "The Dark Knight," re-entered the list in the 10th spot after having fallen off the grid completely a couple of months ago. Heath Ledger's final film, "Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus," took third.
The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending May 2, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- "Avatar" (20th Century Fox)
- "It's Complicated" (Universal)
- "Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" (Sony Pictures)
- "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bros.)
- "Tombstone" (Disney Studios)
- "Armageddon" (Disney/Touchstone)
- "Iron Man" (Paramount)
- "Toy Story" (Disney Studios)
- "The Blind Side" (Warner Bros.)
- "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bros.)
