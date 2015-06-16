360-Degree Video In-Car View of Le Mans

LE MANS, FRANCE—A video team has captured a 360-degree view of a lap around the La Mans course from the inside of a Nissan GT-R, replete with the engine soundtrack. The video “was filmed on a closed circuit at the end of a Le Mans test session,” said the folks at Nissan Motorsports TV. “The GT-Rs were traveling at a speed-restricted rate, so the video has been sped up a little to match a fast GT-R lap, along with the heads-up display graphics to match. We figured this would make it more interesting as a 360-degree experience.” Production is credited to VR Production by Hamilton Kidd VR.



