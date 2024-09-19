2025 NAB BEIT Conference at NAB Show Opens Call for Papers and Panel Proposals

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The 2025 NAB Show has announced that proposals for technical papers and panels are now being accepted for the 2025 NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference.

The Conference is part of the 2025 NAB Show, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9), at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“NAB Show continues to be the premier destination for industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge advancements in broadcast engineering and IT,” said John Clark, senior vice president, NAB Emerging Technology and executive director, PILOT. “The NAB BEIT Conference plays a crucial role in driving innovation, and this year’s call for papers will highlight groundbreaking work from both seasoned professionals and emerging voices. We’re excited to see the wide range of technical expertise and forward-thinking solutions that will be presented in 2025.”

The NAB BEIT Conference is designed for broadcast engineers, technicians, technology managers, developers, contractors, equipment manufacturers, consultants and researchers. The event will address current and technical topics, with a forward-looking emphasis on the evolution of technology across radio, television, digital and the broader media and IT ecosystem, the organizers said.

Papers selected for the NAB BEIT Conference will also be published in the “Proceedings of the 2025 NAB BEIT Conference” in April 2025.

Submissions are required to fall under one of the NAB BEIT Conference’s focus areas. Those include:

Broadcast Radio

Broadcast Television

Broadcast Facility Design

Digital Online Operations

Positioning, Navigation and Timing Via Broadcast Signals

Audio and Video Technology

Technical Regulatory Issues

Cybersecurity for Broadcasters

Generative AI

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in Broadcasting

For a complete list of categories and additional details, please visit the official Call for Proposals.

Proposals must be submitted by Friday, November 8, 2024. Incomplete or late proposals will not be considered. Notifications will be sent to accepted presenters by January 17, 2025.

NAB Show is committed to ensuring diverse representation within its programming and encourages diverse voices from various backgrounds to submit proposals. Proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in new broadcast products or services will be considered. Note: Proposals promoting company products or services will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Jarell Gibbs, NAB BEIT Conference Coordinator.

In partnership with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), graduate and undergraduate students (18+ years old) are invited to submit papers for the NAB BEIT Conference. Papers must align with one of the NAB BEIT categories and will be reviewed alongside professional submissions. The selected best student paper will be presented during the NAB BEIT conference and published in the Proceedings. The best student paper award will be presented at the NAB BEIT Opening Session at the 2025 NAB Show, with travel assistance provided to the winner.

Student papers must be submitted by the same deadline as NAB BEIT submissions—November 8, 2024—via the NAB BEIT Conference Student Paper Submission Portal.

The 2025 NAB BEIT Conference Committee includes prominent industry experts, chaired by Sun Sachs, SVP of Product, Design and Engineering at Townsquare Media and the 2024 NAB Digital Leadership Award Honoree:

Partners

NAB Show also reported that it would like to recognize its partners for the NAB BEIT Conference, including the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), North American Broadcast Association (NABA) and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE).

For more details on the NAB BEIT Conference, including the full conference committee, visit here.