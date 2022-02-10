2022 NAB Show: Digital Nirvana to Showcase MetadataIQ
By George Winslow published
The MetadataIQ SaaS-based offering boosts efficiency by automating the generation of speech-to-text and video intelligence metadata
FREMONT, Calif.—During the 2022 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will be showcasing MetadataIQ, a SaaS-based offering that automates the generation of speech-to-text and video intelligence metadata, increasing the efficiency of production, pre-production, and live content creation services for Avid PAM/MAM users.
Digital Nirvana’s MetadataIQ applies advanced machine learning and AI-based content analysis to accelerate the metadata generation process, including transferring video assets from Avid and ingesting the metadata as markers along with the assets — which saves time on metadata generation and results in better-structured, more detailed, and more accurate metadata and shorter content delivery cycles, the company reported.
MetadataIQ also integrates directly with Digital Nirvana’s Trance platform to generate transcripts, captions, and translations in all industry-supported formats.
Digital Nirvana will be exhibiting at NAB Booth W2500 during the 2022 NAB Show. More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.