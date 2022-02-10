2022 NAB Show: Digital Nirvana to Showcase MetadataIQ

FREMONT, Calif.—During the 2022 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will be showcasing MetadataIQ, a SaaS-based offering that automates the generation of speech-to-text and video intelligence metadata, increasing the efficiency of production, pre-production, and live content creation services for Avid PAM/MAM users.

Digital Nirvana’s MetadataIQ applies advanced machine learning and AI-based content analysis to accelerate the metadata generation process, including transferring video assets from Avid and ingesting the metadata as markers along with the assets — which saves time on metadata generation and results in better-structured, more detailed, and more accurate metadata and shorter content delivery cycles, the company reported.

MetadataIQ also integrates directly with Digital Nirvana’s Trance platform to generate transcripts, captions, and translations in all industry-supported formats.