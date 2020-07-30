2020 Emmys Going Virtual

LOS ANGELES—TV’s biggest night, the Emmys, will be held virtually this year.

Following the announcement of nominations on July 28, executive producers for the awards ceremony, and host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter to nominees that detail the reconfigured plan, which was first reported on by Variety.

“We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location,” the letter reads.

The producers say that they plan to use new camera and lighting technology to create high-quality “on-screen” moments.

Some details, like what will be live or pre-recorded, are being determined and will be shared at a later date.