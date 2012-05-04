2012 NAB Show demo highlights efficiency of NS3 modulation for DSNG

NovelSat, which performed a live test of its NS3 modulation technology at the 2012 NAB Show, said May 1, the technology demonstrated that HD channels can be broadcast with minimal space segment use for applications, such as digital satellite news gathering (DSNG).

The tests, conducted in front of a live audience at the NAB Show, demonstrated cost savings are possible due to 47 percent less bandwidth consumption. The tests also showed HD-quality transmission over SD infrastructure, simultaneous streaming of video and data enabled by dynamic bandwidth allocation to prioritize the video, and the use of 35 percent smaller antennas, the company said.

Data rates of 14.72Mb/s and 29.44Mb/s were achieved over single- and dual-channel modes, respectively, demonstrating that, high-quality HTDV and 3-DTV video channels could be delivered over standard 4.5MHz and 9MHz transponder slots.

The tests were conducted together with TV2GO, which transmitted from Toronto using 8W of power and a 4.5-meter dish over an SES AMC-9 transponder. A PSSI Global DSNG truck received the signals in Las Vegas using a standard 2.4-meter dish.

The NS3 protocol was able to achieve a rate of 14.72Mb/s compared to the DVB-S2 rate of 10.05Mb/s and the DVB-S rate of 5.37 Mb/s over the same 4.5MHz allocated bandwidth with the same link margin and CNR conditions, the company said.

Transmission of 29.44Mb/s also was demonstrated using NovelSat's dual-channel mode over a 9MHz carrier.