129th AES expands focus on broadcast

The upcoming AES Convention in San Francisco, Nov. 4-7, will feature a diverse and expanded programming focus on broadcast-specific issues. Longtime AES Convention broadcast and streaming sessions Chairman David Bialik has developed separate programming tracks for these two topic areas, both packed with timely topics and major industry experts.

Among this year’s AES Convention broadcast events are

“Gaining Methods” and “The New Loudness Recommendation EBU R 128”: These two sessions will examine the current and fundamental changes taking place in the mandated new leveling paradigm from peak normalization to loudness normalization, including practical implications and consequences.

“Broadcast Facility Design: Attending to the Details”: Architect/acoustician/WSDG co-principal John Storyk will lead a distinguished panel of architects and studio personnel examining the myriad details inherent in designing a broadcast production/post-production facility.

“Innovations in Digital TV”: A panel featuring members from NAB, CEA, Cox Communications, NBC, ATSC, DTS and THAT will discuss critical new developments.

“Innovations in Digital Radio”: The session will be moderated by independent broadcast consultant David Bialik and a panel of experts from across the industry, which will scrutinize digital broadcast trends.

“Audio for the Olympic Broadcast”: Michael Nunan and Joshua Tidsbury of CTV will discuss the huge technology arsenal, sound design and workflow involved in providing broadcast audio for Canada’s Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium across 17 days and 2450 hours of programming at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

“Audio for Newsgathering”: This session will feature tips and techniques honed during years of on-the-ground newsgathering by its distinguished panelists.

“Audio over IP”: This tutorial will examine the growth of AoIP in broadcast and other fields, with emphasis on specific applications and general advantages of a Web-based approach to audio networking.

Additional broadcast technical sessions will include “Listener Fatigue and Retention;” “Loudness, Metadata, Concerns for DTV;” “The Lip Sync Issue;” “Audio Processing for Radio;” and “Careers in Broadcasting.”

Session titles for the AES streaming track presentations are similarly interesting and represent a new and growing field of audio-related issues. Topics include “Stream Formats for Content Delivery Networks;” “Audio Processing for Streaming;” and “Audio Performance in Streaming,” among others.

The AES Convention website features a full listing of all programs with abstracts, including times, dates and participants.