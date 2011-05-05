12 more markets to launch mobile DTV service by year’s end, says MCV

The Mobile Content Venture (MCV) announced April 18 a plan to roll out mobile DTV service in a dozen more markets than the initial 20 it’s committed to launch by year’s end.

The additional markets include: Seattle; Miami; Denver; Cleveland; St. Louis; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Kansas City, MO; Columbus, OH; Las Vegas; Tulsa, OK; and Montgomery, AL. With the addition of these markets, mobile DTV service will be available to half of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

“Broadcasters continue to make investments in mobile DTV, and we look forward to working closely with our affiliates as we continue to expand the network coverage,” said Salil Dalvi, co-GM of MCV. “With the addition of a wide range of Spanish language stations, MCV becomes an even better partner for reaching the key Hispanic audience, who over-index in mobile content usage.”

Added Erik Moreno, co-GM of MCV, “Increasing market coverage will make this new platform even more attractive to device manufacturers and, most importantly, to consumers. With half of the U.S. population covered, we continue to make steady progress toward the launch of mobile DTV.”