10 college students win Engineering Student Awards

Ten college students have won full financial support to attend IBC2011 next month in Amsterdam as part of a program sponsored by the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) to encourage students to pursue broadcast engineering and media technology studies, the association said Monday.

The awards program recognizes high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology.

Winners of the 2011 Engineering Student Award include:

Nabeel Ahmed from Newcastle University, United Kingdom;

Rob Heydari from Ryerson University, Canada;

Daria Busova and Daria Karas, both from St. Petersburg University, Russia;

Marion Kesmaecker, Fabien Lavocat, Goulc'hen LeMeur, Fatima Mekkaoui, Julien Moreau and Julien Party from the University of Valenciennes, France.

The Engineering Student Awards is now part of the IABM's global training initiative, led by Roger Crumpton, director of education, training, and employment at the IABM. It is designed to help increase the pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff. The awards program was opened to any student undertaking a full-time course of study directly related to broadcast engineering and media technology.

IBC2011 will be held in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.