IBC2013: TVU Networks Partners with Silvus Technologies on Cellular-Microwave ENG Tech

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU and Silvus Technologies announced a partnership that integrates the Mobile Networked MIMO microwave technology into the TVUPack backpack ENG transmitter.

The combined technologies will simultaneously aggregate the available bandwidth of each optimized 3G/4G/LTE cellular connection within the TVUPack with Silvus’ microwave mesh network.

The Silvus MN-MIMO waveform was said to be designed “to address the growing demand for distributing video and other high bandwidth data in harsh tactical environments.” The Silvus StreamCaster radios “form a self-healing, self-forming fluid mesh microwave network, providing reliable high bandwidth availability without the need for line-of-sight,” the vendors said.