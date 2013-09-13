IBC2013: TVU Networks Partners with Silvus Technologies on Cellular-Microwave ENG Tech
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU and Silvus Technologies announced a partnership that integrates the Mobile Networked MIMO microwave technology into the TVUPack backpack ENG transmitter.
The combined technologies will simultaneously aggregate the available bandwidth of each optimized 3G/4G/LTE cellular connection within the TVUPack with Silvus’ microwave mesh network.
The Silvus MN-MIMO waveform was said to be designed “to address the growing demand for distributing video and other high bandwidth data in harsh tactical environments.” The Silvus StreamCaster radios “form a self-healing, self-forming fluid mesh microwave network, providing reliable high bandwidth availability without the need for line-of-sight,” the vendors said.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox