Avid Rolls Out Interplay Central

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid announced the availability of Interplay Central 1.3, a user interface that extends the media production environment through web-based and mobile devices. Created to simplify media production, installation and maintenance, the latest version of Interplay Central delivers improved accessibility creation, editing, distribution and media management.



Whether creating news packages, logging reality TV footage, or editing and sending video for review and approval, users save several steps with a single browser-based view. Depending on an organization’s system size and upgrade intervals, Interplay Central can provide reduction in both implementation time and cost.



Interplay Central 1.3 can be leveraged by producers to search and browse media, create shot lists and notes, review and annotate edits. Ingest operators and loggers might use it to select and tag media. News directors can browse rundowns, edit scripts and review video on iPads. Journalists can use it to create packages on laptops or break stories from the field with just an iPad, iPhone or a BlackBerry.



Additionally, Interplay Central 1.3 supports the Interplay Production asset management systems and new tools for a range of television entertainment and sports production tasks. It also has incremental capabilities for news journalists and iNews-connected newsroom staff. Interplay Central can be used with Interplay Production and iNews, together or separately. Specific features include a new sequence pane with a horizontal editing timeline, expanded collaboration tools, search and retrieval of clips or live feeds, DNxHD 85/100 format support and native apps for iOS devices.



Interplay Central 1.3 is available immediately. Pricing starts at $2,000 for a Base Client and $25,000 for an Advance Client 5-pack.