TVU Packs Used to Cover South Korean Elections

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —TVU Networks said more than 30 broadcast stations used over 100 TVUPack mobile cellular ENG transmitters to deliver live coverage of the June 2014 South Korean elections as they unfolded.



Major South Korean broadcasters including YTN, Yeonhap TV, SBS and its three regional affiliates, MBC and its six regional affiliates, NewsY, Channel A, TV Chosun, ArirangTV, jTBC, and KTV deployed TVUPack solutions to various locations throughout the country from Seoul to Jeju Island.



“TVUPack has been a powerful tool for SBS as we cover the stories that are most critical to our viewers. On election day, TVUPack gave us the flexibility to cover the story on the move and in multiple locations. We were able to cover a number of different exit polls and to follow the mayoral candidates for the city of Seoul throughout the day. We also did a number of live interviews with citizens and candidates from two different moving vehicles, which enabled us to tell the story in a unique way,” said Mr. Heung-Soo Kim, a journalist for SBS.



Using the powerful LTE networks available in South Korea, broadcasters were able to deliver professional-quality HD video of the events surrounding the elections from across the country without the need to deploy OB vans, TVU said.