The Player Channel chooses Playbox Technology's EdgeBox

Europe’s largest dedicated broadcast gaming network, The Player Channel, has chosen EdgeBox, an automated remote playout solution from PlayBox Technology. The new system is installed at the channel’s playout service provider and can be fully controlled from the broadcaster’s operations center in Hammersmith.

Moving to a new transmission service company gave The Player Channel the opportunity to invest in a more versatile playout system. The new installation gives The Player Channel dynamic playlist and graphics control from its operations center in London. PlayBox Technology installed the entire system within one week and provided on-site training at The Player Channel’s Hammersmith studios.

The solution provided to The Player Channel includes a CaptureBox in the operations center to capture from tape, plus a traffic management system with full integration into both the operations center and the playout site. The advantage of the EdgeBox workflow is that The Player Channel is able to maintain the exact same standard of operation as with its previous service provider but with more direct control, and at a fraction of the cost. The Player Channel can also use the EdgeBox live pass-through feature to switch in and out of live feeds when they overlay custom graphics with the built-in TitleBox module.

Also installed for The Player Channel at its playout service-provider is an EdgeBox fully automated playout system, which forwards a video, audio and data stream by satellite and cable to a potential 30 million viewers across Europe. The EdgeBox is provided with a fully redundant backup server, SNMP monitoring and an auto sensing smart switch to monitor the audio and video signals coming from the main and backup EdgeBox servers. The Player Channel has subscribed to 24/7 support and monitoring service, which is provided from PlayBox Technology’s UK headquarters.