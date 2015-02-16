TF1 Simplifies Delivery of UGC With Aviwest

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, FRANCE— Aviwest announced that French TV channel TF1 has selected its digital mobile newsgathering for capturing and delivering user-generated content. Utilizing Aviwest’s DMNG APP and DMNG Manager, more than 300 journalists working for TF1 or its partners from the regional daily press will be able to use their smartphones or tablet devices to deliver live video transmissions as well as record-breaking news and other important events from the remote French countryside. By bonding together available IP networks, the DMNG APP gives TF1 access to wider bandwidth, thereby guaranteeing high video quality at all times.



The DMNG APP delivers live and recorded video files at the highest possible video quality based on the device camera’s capabilities and then forwards the files to the studio server. The DMNG APP includes H.264 encoding capabilities. The mobile application automatically adapts the video parameters to the camera capabilities and the network conditions for transfer of live and recorded video files over 3G/4G cellular wireless and Wi-Fi networks.



The DMNG APP will be remotely controlled by TF1 using Aviwest’s DMNG Manager. The DMNG Manager is a server application that allows Web-based remote configuration and control of any Aviwest transmitter, enabling news organizations like TF1 to manage a large fleet of smartphones and tablet devices. Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, the DMNG Manager will allow TF1 to allocate resources and route live video content for transmission over multiple networks.



