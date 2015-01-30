Telos Announces Audio Systems as Omnia Rep in Egypt

CLEVELAND and CAIRO, EGYPT—The Telos Alliance has appointed Audio Systems as the exclusive Omnia Audio distributor in Egypt. Audio Systems SAE operates out of Cairo.



Omnia Audio, a part of the Telos Alliance, specializes in digital audio signal processing. Omnia audio makes processors for FM, AM, TV, HD Radio and DAB, Internet, and audio production.



Audio Systems SAE provides the Egyptian market with audio, studio, broadcast and live sound systems. Its scope of services cover engineering, planning, supply, installation, and after-sale services for a wide range of electronics and communications systems.

