Switzerland’s Auviso Adopts Grass Valley LDX Première Cameras

MONTREAL— Grass Valley has supplied Auviso, a technical service provider of audiovisual solutions for events and installations, with four LDX Première advanced imaging cameras and eXchangeable Control Unit base stations.



Auviso has one of the largest, most modern rental fleets in Switzerland, encompassing audio, video, lighting and rigging. The company supports multiple types of events including general assemblies, TV productions, concerts and festivals, award ceremonies and sporting events.



Optimized for a variety of production applications, the LDX Première delivers imagery in standard multiformat 1080i and 720p acquisition and is compatible with Grass Valley’s line of 3G transmission solutions that support all HD formats (720p, 1080i and 1080p). The LDX Première can be scaled up through the GV e-License program, where users have the choice of expanding their camera’s capabilities for seven days or perpetually. This unique upgrade feature provides broadcasters with a flexible tradeoff between CAPEX and OPEX.



The XCU base station gives Auviso customers full 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The unique XCU cradles are premounted and prewired in the rack, making a secure mechanical and electrical connection. They can easily slide in and out whenever needed and are transferable between OB vans, studios or anyplace.



