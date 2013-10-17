Swiss broadcaster uses HD transition to enhance news production productivity

The recent transition of Canal9 to HD transmission provided the Swiss broadcaster with an opportunity to go fully tapeless and leverage technologies that link production, newscast and playout operations.

Canal9 also took advantage of the transition as a chance to begin connecting closely with its audiences by integrating social networks into its newsroom for real-time engagement with its viewers.

The new workflow, extending from production to broadcast, was made possible with the MOS protocol, the open standard that enables users to see, use and control devices from within different applications.

The MOS protocol made it possible to seamlessly connect Grass Valley’s STRATUS Framework, EDIUS nonlinear editing systems and media servers, Ross XPression graphics system, Autoscript prompters and the Octopus7newsroom computer system (NRCS).

Besides upgrading its internal workflow to improve efficiency, Canal9 also leveraged Octopus7, which is integrated with social networks, to develop a new, deeper relationship with its viewers. Not only can its reporters now receive real-time Twitter feeds, as well as standard news feeds, from within Octopus, but they can also push out stories to diverse online audiences at the click of a button.

According to Canal9 technical director Stephane Sassano, Version 7 of Octopus provides the broadcaster’s journalists with up-to-the-minute updates via Twitter as well as traditional RSS feeds and agency wire sources.