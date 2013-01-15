SuperSens builds on Teranex

SuperSens, an Amsterdam-based archive and restoration company, is using the Blackmagic Design Teranex 2D processor for standards conversion, ingest of analog video tapes and digitization of 8mm and 16mm film for private and public collections.

Customers of the service include national institutions Stadsarchief Amsterdam (Municipal Archive of Amsterdam) and the Groningen Audio Visueel Archief (Municipal Archive of Groningen). Established by owner and Managing Director Jean-Pierre Sens, SuperSens has been providing video, film and audio digitization for more than 12 years and recently expanded its offerings to a larger client base throughout Europe.

SuperSens uses the Teranex 2D processor to digitize film and video and to reduce noise and sharpen images, improving the overall quality of the footage. To digitize film collections, telecine scanners are connected to a Teranex 2D Processor via SDI, and film footage is digitally captured over the processors’ Thunderbolt port and ingested into a Mac mini computer running Blackmagic’s Media Express software, which manages and organizes video media. The footage is then edited and archived onto an internal server. SuperSens also uses Blackmagic Design SmartView Duo rack-mounted monitors and UltraStudio 3D and UltraStudio Express devices for capture and playback over Thunderbolt.

The addition of capture and playback over Thunderbolt and the attractive pricing were both crucial factors in the decision to integrate Teranex into SuperSens’ workflow. The Thunderbolt interface enables SuperSens to budget on computer hardware and invest more in video hardware.