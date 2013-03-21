SSL releases new console

In a move aimed at capturing a portion of the mid-range market, SSL announced the release of a new console, the AWS 916. A baby brother to the original 24 channel AWS console introduced in 2004, the AWS 916 offers 16 channels and the option of expanding to 24 channels if the larger configuration is deemed necessary.

The AWS 916 integrates with digital audio workstations. The board’s motorized faders follow a DAW’s automation data, which can be edited at the computer itself. The AWS 916 links the host computer via Ethernet.

Full list of the AWS 916’s features