Sound Devices releases firmware update for 788T recorders

Sound Devices, specialist in portable audio and video products for field production, recently announced the availability of a firmware update, Version 3.0, for its 788T and 788T-SSD digital audio recorders A free download for all existing and new 788T users, this latest software update offers a 192kHz sampling rate for up to four tracks, increased C-Link metadata functionality and added limiters for digital inputs.

Version 3.0 now offers Sound Devices 788T users a 192kHz sampling rate for up to four tracks (L through B), recording to one drive. It provides for scene, take, notes, false takes, circle and track name metadata to be synched between C-Linked 788Ts. Version 3.0 firmware also features digital input limiters for AES-3 and AES-42 inputs, perfect for digital microphones. Additional enhancements include a left/right tone identification mode with a shortcut to toggle the mode on or off, added user-customizable CL-9 encoder adjustments which affect trim gain and EQ frequency, and the option to decode MS into LR MIX only and leave ISO tracks as un-decoded MS.