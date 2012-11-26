Sound Devices brings audio and video production solutions to CCW 2012

Sound Devices recently showcased its latest audio and video production gear for content creation professionals at this year’s CCW (Booth 946). The company is exhibiting the recently upgraded PIX 240i and PIX 260i audio/video recorders, as well as the 664 production mixer.

The PIX 240i audio/video recorder features a 5in, IPS-based LCD panel with accurate color rendition and consistent off-axis viewing response. The upgraded display is essential in the field, providing users with immediate confirmation of framing, exposure, focus, audio-metering and setup menu selections. It also offers higher contrast and better off-axis viewing.

Also on display is the Sound Devices PIX 260i production audio/video recorder. Based on the field-proven PIX 240i recorder, the rack-mounted PIX 260i is a file-based audio/video deck uses the Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD codecs, the PIX 260i records and plays files at up to 220Mb/s in high-quality, 10-bit 4:2:2 video. It also records 32 tracks of 48kHz audio. Files from the PIX 260i are ready for direct import into the Avid and Final Cut Pro editing platforms, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. Files can also play out of the PIX 260i for real-time applications.

Sound Devices will also be featuring its 664 production mixer at CCW 2012. The 664 offers expanded input/output connectivity and recording capabilities. The flagship recorder’s six input channels have dedicated controls for trim, fader, pan and PFL. The inputs and four output buses are all recordable, for a total of 10 tracks of recording.

The 664 contains six ultra-low noise, high-dynamic range and transformer-less preamps, which accept mic- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim control and direct outputs on every channel. The 664 also has numerous digital capabilities. Inputs 1 and 6 can be selected as AES3 or AES42 inputs for digital microphones, each with its own SRC for simplicity in system clocking.