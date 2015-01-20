Shaanxi TV Captures Live Journey on Silk Road With Aviwest

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, FRANCE—Aviwest announced that Shaanxi TV, a Chinese television network based in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, recently deployed the company’s DMNG PRO180 3G/4G video uplink and DMNG Studio receiver solutions for the delivery of live transmissions for its television program, “Silk Road.”



Using Aviwest’s digital mobile newsgathering solutions, Shaanxi TV broadcast live HD video content over 3G/4G networks with “superior” signal quality, even when the networks were congested, Aviwest said.



The ‘Silk Road’ covers 15,000 kilometers in 60 days through China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Greece, and Italy, according to Rui Li, team leader of the technical center at Shaanxi TV.



“Silk Road” was produced in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, Guangming Daily, China Radio International, and People’s Daily, among other major media outlets in China. Equipment rental and technical support was provided to Shaanxi TV by Beijing Xingguang Film & TV Equipment Technologies, the main distributor and systems integrator in the Chinese broadcast market.



The DMNG PRO180 features up to 10 cellular connections, including eight 3G/4G internal modems with custom antenna arrays, two USB interfaces, and a built-in Wi-Fi modem. Leveraging Aviwest Safestreams technology, the DMNG PRO180 is said to assure the delivery of live transmissions even in unpredictable cellular network conditions. Each unit features a H.264 video encoder.



The DMNG PRO180 automatically detects real-time network links for quick streaming of live video from an SD card located on the camera directly to the DMNG Studio located at Shaanxi TV headquarters. Weighing about 1 kg, the DMNG PRO180 provided Shaanxi TV with the ultimate lightweight solution for use in the field.