Satellite Update for June 27, 2015

From FCC Report SAT-01022, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



•EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) to 180 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit DBS spare at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using specified Ku-band frequencies.

• Iridium Constellation LLC requested STA for 180 days to continue to operate six satellites in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with the revised post-disposal plan it submitted in a pending license modification application. Iridium also requested a 180 day STA to operate another of its satellites in a similar manner.

From FCC Report SAT-01023, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from ViaSat, Inc. to access the U.S. market using its proposed ViaSat-KA 89W satellite operating under a license from the United Kingdom at 88.9 degrees WL. Authorized frequency bands are 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis; 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis; and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a non-conforming basis. TT&C will be on Ka-band frequencies.

• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 60 days to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) using Intelsat 701 in inclined orbit 29.5 degrees WL in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10l.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.

• Amazonas-1 was removed from the Commission's Space Station Permitted List because it is no longer operating at the 36.0 degree WL location specified in the Permitted List.

•The Satellite Division granted the application from Planet Labs to modify its license to launch and operate non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) remote-sensing space stations. Planet Labs was authorized to launch and operate 39 additional NGSO satellites that are physically and technically identical to those previously authorized under Call Sign S2912, which will transmit remote-sensing and telemetry data to fixed earth stations in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band, receive command signals in the 2025-2110 MHz band, and may use the 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz bands for early-phase and emergency-backup telemetry, tracking, and command operations. A group of 28 of the satellites ("Flock 1b") will operate in circular orbits at altitudes between 380 and 410 kilometers. The other 11 additional satellites ("Flock 1c") are to operate in circular orbit at an altitude of 620 kilometers. Note that the 2 GHz frequencies and some of the 450 MHz spectrum authorized for TT&C are shared with the broadcast auxiliary service.