Satellite Update for Dec. 19, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01058, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”

Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. filed an application to amend its pending application to include additional information regarding its orbital debris mitigation plan and to request a limited waiver of Sections 25.114(d)(14)(ii) and 25.283(c) of the Commission's rules.

Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. (Satmex) requests a waiver of Section 25.131(j) of the Commission's rules to permit receive-only radionavigation satellite service (RNSS) terminals to receive, without a license, transmissions in the 1564.42-1586.42MHz (L1) and the 1165.45-1187.45 MHz (L5) (space-to-Earth) frequency bands from the wide area augmentation system (WAAS) payload on the Satmex 9 satellite. WAAS signals are used to improve GPS accuracy. Satmex 9 will operate under the authority of Papua New Guinea and be positioned at 117 degrees west longitude (WL). Astrium Services Government, Inc. filed an application for earth stations that would provide feeder links for the RNSS satellite using the 6628.27-6650.27 MHz and 6679.42-6701.42 MHz frequency bands and receive telemetry from Satmex 9 in the 4198-4198.4 MHz and 4199.6-4200 MHz frequency bands for antenna alignment and tracking.

From FCC Report SAT-01059, “Actions Taken:”

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, DIRECTV Enterprises' request for special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testings (IOT) of DIRECTV-14 at 76 degrees WL using the 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and the 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequencies licensed under call sign S2869 and the 17.3-17.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.15 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequencies licensed under call sign S2711, also known as RB-1. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on specified Ka-band frequencies. The STA will commence upon DIRECTV-14's arrive at 76 degrees WL.

EchoStar Corporation surrendered its authorizations to construct, launch and operate 17/24 GHz broadcasting satellite service (BSS) systems at 75.0 degrees WL, 79.0 degrees WL and 107.0 degrees WL using the 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Applicants may now file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications for these frequency bands at these locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

115 License Subsidiary LLC surrendered its authorization to construct, launch and operate a 17/24 GHz broadcasting satellite service (BSS) systems at 115 degrees WL using the 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Applicants may now file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications for these frequency bands at this location on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC surrendered its authorization to construct, launch and operate a Ka-band geostationary orbited fixed satellite service (FSS) space station at 77.3 degrees WL using the 28.35-28.6 GHz, the 28.6-29.1 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz, 47.2-50.2 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands, and the 18.3-18.8 GHz, 18.8-19.3 GHz, 19.7-20.2 GHz, and 39.0-42.0 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands. These frequencies at 77.3 degree WL are now available for reassignment pursuant to the Commission's first-come, first served licensing process.