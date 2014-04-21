Satellite Update for April 21, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01009, "Actions Taken:"



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted consent to assignment of Ka-band facilities on Galaxy 28 from Intelsat License LLC to Intelsat License LLC / ViaSat. Intelsat's authorization allowed Ka-band operation from Galaxy 28 at 89 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 19.7-20.2 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz bands.

• DirecTV Enterprises LLC's application to modify its authorization to operate 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) DirecTV RB-2A at 102.765 degrees WL was granted. DirecTV's application was filed to demonstrate compliance with technical rules and information requirements adopted in the FCC 11-93 Space Path Order.

• The Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from SES Americom to modify its authorization for AMC-2 to permit reorientation of the satellite towards North America rather than its current orientation towards South America. SES Americom is authorized to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from AMC-2 at 80.85 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to provide direct to home FSS in the 11.7-12.2 GHz band. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are allowed on specified C-band and Ku-band frequencies.

• Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority for 60 days to continue to provide FSS on a temporary basis using Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees east longitude in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.