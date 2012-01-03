Samsung Galaxy Nexus now available on Verizon Wireless 4G LTE

Verizon Wireless, Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung Mobile) and Google announced the Samsung’s new smartphone, the Galaxy Nexus, is available in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores and online at www.verizonwireless.com for $299.99 with a new two-year customer agreement.

According to Samsung, Galaxy Nexus customers can enjoy access to Verizon’s 4G LTE network in 190 markets covering more than 200 million people across the United States, and fly through the Web with fast download speeds of 5 Mb/s to 12Mb/s and upload speeds of 2Mb/s to 5Mbps within the 4G LTE Mobile Broadband coverage area.

The new smartphone runs Android 4.0, aka Ice Cream Sandwich, which brings an entirely new look and feel to Android. The new smartphone offers customers a redesigned user experience with improved multitasking, notifications, Near Field Communications (NFC) sharing with Android Beam and a full Web browsing experience. The lock screen, home screen, phone app and everything in between has been rethought and redesigned to make Android simple, beautiful and useful. The smartphone also features an ultra-thin .4in. design with a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED contour display to watch movies, view pictures and play games that come to life in 720p (1280x720) resolution.