Ross Video Powers beIN Sports Network in the Middle East

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—In 2003, Al Jazeera, the Middle East-based media group, set up a dedicated sports network to televise international sporting events to viewers throughout the Arabian Peninsula. In January 2014, the network was rebranded as beIN Sports and its reach was extended to viewers in France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the United States and the Middle East in Arabic, English, French, Indonesian, Spanish and Cantonese.



With its headquarters in Doha, Qatar, the beIN Sports complex is made up of nine separate studios that features products from Ross Video, most notably Ross Robotics solutions. Studio 9, the largest studio on the site, features a full Ross Furio robotic camera system with 13 cameras that was supplied and installed by regional systems integration specialist Tek Signals.



One of the most popular programs broadcast from Studio 9 is beIN’s coverage of English Premier League football on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Running throughout the day, the live shows feature multiple anchors and guests situated on various sets around the studio, making for a complex rundown. However, Ross’ Furio robotics system allows directors and operators to create a variety of dynamic panning shots that help keep the show engaging.