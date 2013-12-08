Rohde & Schwarz Brings DVB-T2 Technology to Qatar

MUNICH, GERMANY — In August 2013, Rohde & Schwarz was chosen to equip the TV network in the State of Qatar with DVB-T2 technology. The state media broadcaster, Qatar Media Corp., will be upgrading its broadcast network for the 2022 soccer world cup. The main contractor for the project is Salam Media Cast, which commissioned Rohde & Schwarz to integrate, test and put the necessary broadcasting technology into operation.



The order includes delivery of new UHF transmitters and upgrading of the existing transmitters to support DVB-T2. To generate the two DVB-T2 multiplexes, Rohde & Schwarz will be delivering new, fully redundant IP-based R&S AVHE100 headends. The DVB T2 network is planned to go on air before the end of the year. In addition, a new transmitter site for FM and DAB transmissions will be built, which will include a 340-meter-high guyed mast. Rohde & Schwarz will equip this site with seven specially configured FM transmitters and one DAB transmitter.



The company will also integrate the associated transmitter technology and monitoring systems at all sites. Add to this a fiber-optic backbone, which will link the radio and TV broadcasting centers to the different transmitter sites. A monitoring solution from Rohde & Schwarz will be integrated here as well.



The headend in the State of Qatar is the first to be installed by Rohde & Schwarz as part of a full turnkey project in the Middle East.

