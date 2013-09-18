Riedel shows first integrated AVB control for its Artist digital matrix intercom

Riedel showcased the new CPX-AVB expansion card for Riedel Artist 1100 series of control panels. To support the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels, Riedel now offers the CPX-AVB. The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB enabled device making its ports available within the entire AVB network.

The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa. Riedel Communications is the first to provide a native integrated solution for establishing connections for AVB enabled Artist infrastructures. After installing the CPX-AVB card the control panel's functionality is the same as before, but expanded with AVB connectivity.

Riedel also offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the new Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bi-directional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES.

Riedel's new Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Furthermore, Riedel presents AVB Manager. AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features system-wide control of all AVB components.