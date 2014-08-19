Report: 10 Second Mobile Video Ads Are Most Effective

FREMONT, CALIF.—A study just released in the United Kingdom by Vdopia reveals that mobile video ads lasting 10 seconds is the strongest performing format for entertainment marketers, despite only accounting for only 3 percent of advertiser spend. Vdopia’s Video Performance Index, a measure of the effectiveness of video ads by completion and click through rates, shows that 10 second ads are 65 percent more effective than the average video ad. Although 20 second and 30 second versions account for nearly three-quarters of entertainment brands’ mobile video ad spend but they’re 27 and 13 percent less effective, respectively, than the average.



“You’d expect shorter ads to have a higher completion rate but, generally, the shorter the ad the more likely people are to stay engaged with it. In fact, 10 second ads are twice as effective as 20 second ones,” says Saurabh Bhatia, Vdopia’s CEO. “Thus, it’s surprising to see budgets still heavily inclined towards 20 and 30 second versions.”



“This may be attributed to marketers re-purposing TV ads for mobile—a viable solution if the ad can be shortened by removing any secondary messaging and adding an interactivity element. Even for a mobile dedicated video ad, keeping the length short should prove to be a winning strategy for marketers.”

