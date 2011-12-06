Ranking broadcast technology vendors, part 4: The 2011 BBS broadcast technology vendor innovation league table

This is the seventh in a series of articles about some of the findings from the 2011Big Broadcast Survey (BBS),a global study of broadcast industry trends, technology purchasing plans, and benchmarking of broadcast technology vendor brands. More than 8000 people in 100+ countries took part in the 2011 BBS, making it the largest and most comprehensive market study ever done in the broadcast industry.

In previous articles we wrote about the 2011 BBS overall brand opinion league table, the 2011 BBS net change in overall opinion league table, and the 2011 BBS brand opinion leaders league table.

This post looks at one of the most important metrics for any technology company — innovation.

The product side of the film and broadcast industry is driven by technology and innovation. All vendors spend heavily on research and development in order to create advanced technologies that make their products stand out from the competition. Thus, innovation is a very important component of the brand image and reputation of vendors in this space.

To find out which broadcast technology vendors are considered to be most highly regarded in terms of innovation, respondents were asked to rank broadcast technology vendor brands for “Innovation” on a scale of 1-10 — with 10 being best in the market, and 1 being worst in the market. The top 30 ranked brands for innovation are shown in Table 1 for the global sample of all respondents.

Please note that these results are shown in alphabetical order — NOT in the order in which they were ranked in the study.

There are a wide variety of companies on this list, including large and small firms; single product and multi-product firms; global and regional players; and audio and video technology providers.

Let’s look specifically at the how these companies and their products were ranked in the 2011 BBS, beginning with products and technology.

Please click here to read the full article, including charts and analysis.