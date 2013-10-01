Quantum’s StorNext

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the premier mixed martial arts league, touted as being the fastest growing sports organization.

At UFC, a distributed team needed constant access to the entire library of footage, allowing users to search for media using a variety of attributes including fighter names, venues, specific moves and fight segments. We also wanted to centralize storage and archive with the ability to select highlights (partial files) while viewing multiple synchronized camera angles. Additionally, to reduce the growing burden on internal staff, a system that automated delivery of content in the library to any format, including associated caption files and metadata, was a key requirement.

